AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIP opened at $110.03 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

