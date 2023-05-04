AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,098. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

