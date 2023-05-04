AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

