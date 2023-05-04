AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.18 Million Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 337,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,465,989,000,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.24) to GBX 1,550 ($19.37) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,540.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

