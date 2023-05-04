AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.44 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

