AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $186.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $197.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.74.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

