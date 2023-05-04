AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNY opened at $54.37 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

