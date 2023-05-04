AMG National Trust Bank Buys 819 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

