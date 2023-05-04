AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $4,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,918.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 12,119 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,918.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

