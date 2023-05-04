AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

ABC stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,565,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,191,000 after acquiring an additional 324,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

