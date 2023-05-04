AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Cut by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 6.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $24,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

ABC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.28. 292,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,753. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

