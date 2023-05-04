American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $192.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.29. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.