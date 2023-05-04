American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 1.9 %

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.60. 770,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,375. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.