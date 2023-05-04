American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 725.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 1.5 %

AMT traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.86. 704,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.29. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

