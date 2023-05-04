American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American International Group by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after buying an additional 1,103,919 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 962,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,144. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

