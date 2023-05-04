American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group Stock Down 4.4 %

AFG stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.92. 748,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $113.48 and a 12-month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 530.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after buying an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

