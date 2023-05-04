American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after buying an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. 443,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,920. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.