Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Ameresco stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 786.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

