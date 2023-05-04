Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.10

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 9573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $564.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.