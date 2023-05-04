Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY23 guidance to $4.14-4.36 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.14-$4.36 EPS.

Amedisys Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,986. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,124,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

