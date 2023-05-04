Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Amcor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Amcor alerts:

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.