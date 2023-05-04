AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 12.3%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.67. 173,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 430,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

AMC Networks Stock Down 11.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $639.54 million, a P/E ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Featured Articles

