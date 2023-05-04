Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Ambev Trading Up 2.9 %
ABEV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,939,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
