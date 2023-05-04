Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ABEV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,939,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

