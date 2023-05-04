Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.40. Altice USA shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 459,315 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Altice USA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Altice USA by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after buying an additional 5,284,411 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,723,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altice USA by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,383 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

