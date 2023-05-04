Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 215,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 96,558 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.96. 10,874,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,842,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

