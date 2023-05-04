Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Trading Up 0.5 %

Allstate stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.10. 976,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.43.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 18.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.