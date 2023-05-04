Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $47.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

