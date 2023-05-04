Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Plans Dividend of $0.87

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8726 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Allianz Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allianz from €235.00 ($258.24) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.20.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

