Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARLP. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 687,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

Insider Activity

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Craft III acquired 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,637,420.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 52.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $390,000.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.