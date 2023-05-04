Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

