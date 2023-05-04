Alley Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,103,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. 7,063,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,276,814. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

