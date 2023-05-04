Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 464,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.