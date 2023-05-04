Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for 1.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,764,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Snap-on stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.06. 96,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,270. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

