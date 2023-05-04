ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.
ALLETE Stock Performance
ALE traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 101,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,667. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.
ALLETE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
