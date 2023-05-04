ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 101,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,667. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

