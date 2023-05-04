Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
ALGT stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,808. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.