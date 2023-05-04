Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,808. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $157.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.