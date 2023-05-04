Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

Algoma Central Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Algoma Central stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062. The company has a market cap of C$582.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.78. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.42.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

