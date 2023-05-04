Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $6.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.46. 2,517,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.30.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.