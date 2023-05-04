Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,030,398 shares.

Alba Mineral Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.11.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, base metal, iron ore, zinc, and lead deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; 100% interests in the Limerick base metals located in Ireland; the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq graphite project, and the Melville Bay iron ore project located in Greenland; and holds a 11.675% direct interest in the Horse Hill project located in the Weald Basin in southern England.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.