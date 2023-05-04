Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $1,126,750.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,263. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

