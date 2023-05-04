Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 466,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.