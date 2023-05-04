Aion Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $569,113.30 and $1,171.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00138429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00037848 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

