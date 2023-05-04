Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.98

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

