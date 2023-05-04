AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.
AGCO Stock Performance
AGCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.51. 1,062,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,542. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.33.
Insider Activity at AGCO
In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.