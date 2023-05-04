AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.51. 1,062,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,542. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AGCO by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

