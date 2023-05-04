AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.06 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.93. The stock had a trading volume of 466,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

