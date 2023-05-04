AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.78.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,320. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 77.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.