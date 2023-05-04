Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-1.01 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Adtalem Global Education

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.