ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.