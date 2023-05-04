ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
