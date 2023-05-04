Addison Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 616,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352,359 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

