Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

