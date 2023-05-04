Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 48 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.82 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.00 and a 200-day moving average of $291.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.